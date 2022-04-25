Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,210,000 after buying an additional 2,297,892 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,837,000 after buying an additional 364,388 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 640,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,330,000 after buying an additional 286,301 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 287,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,293,000 after buying an additional 123,864 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 198.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.51. 23,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dover from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.08.

Dover Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.