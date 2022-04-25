Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Down 9.1%

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.24 and last traded at $29.27. Approximately 3,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 387,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.21.

DRQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.43.

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.75 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $184,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,351.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald M. Underwood sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $121,901.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 309.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Dril-Quip Company Profile (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

