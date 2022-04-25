Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Price Hits $0.0713 on Major Exchanges

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be bought for about $0.0713 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and $17,005.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00044600 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.34 or 0.07421413 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00044680 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

