DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $66.20

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.20 and last traded at $66.20, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DD. Mizuho boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

