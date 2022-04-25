Dvision Network Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.24 Million (DVI)

Dvision Network (DVI) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One Dvision Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dvision Network has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. Dvision Network has a total market cap of $113.31 million and $2.24 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00033352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00104261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Dvision Network

Dvision Network is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 331,096,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dvision Network’s official website is dvision.network . The official message board for Dvision Network is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dvision Network directly using U.S. dollars.

