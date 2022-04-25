e-Gulden (EFL) Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges

e-Gulden (EFL) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $94.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.20 or 0.00259555 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00014817 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000368 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001367 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,990,978 coins and its circulating supply is 17,168,815 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

