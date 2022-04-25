Eight Capital Raises K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Price Target to C$14.00

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Eight Capital from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KNT. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of K92 Mining to a buy rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a speculative buy rating and set a C$8.75 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.29.

TSE:KNT opened at C$9.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of C$5.75 and a 12 month high of C$10.52. The company has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 74.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.64.

K92 Mining ( TSE:KNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$67.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$82.55 million. Research analysts forecast that K92 Mining will post 0.5299999 earnings per share for the current year.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

