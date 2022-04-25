Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 25th. Electrify.Asia has a total market cap of $663,331.88 and approximately $34,028.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electrify.Asia Profile

Electrify.Asia is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

