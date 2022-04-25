Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Raised to C$61.00 at CIBC

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enbridge to a hold rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Enbridge to C$62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$57.53.

ENB stock opened at C$57.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.00. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$45.76 and a 52 week high of C$59.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$115.60 billion and a PE ratio of 19.89.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.79 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.2399999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total transaction of C$177,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,219,916.38. Also, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.18, for a total transaction of C$57,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,573,596.10. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,133 shares of company stock valued at $737,256.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

