Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,461,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,223 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.62% of Equinix worth $1,236,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Equinix by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.78, for a total value of $742,483.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.71, for a total transaction of $297,949.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,054 shares of company stock worth $11,094,164 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $746.95 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $662.26 and a one year high of $885.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $722.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $759.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a PE ratio of 134.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $3.10 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 223.83%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $853.47.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

