Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $60.39

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$60.39 and last traded at C$60.65, with a volume of 29025 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$62.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQB shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares set a C$95.00 price target on Equitable Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Equitable Group from C$103.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Equitable Group from C$88.50 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$102.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$71.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$79.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 7.47.

Equitable Group ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.10 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$171.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Equitable Group Inc. will post 10.1900006 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is 8.85%.

In related news, Director Ronald Walter Tratch sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total value of C$485,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$232,771. Also, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.80, for a total transaction of C$247,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at C$444,704.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $1,152,361.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

