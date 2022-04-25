ETHPad 24-Hour Volume Hits $367,871.00 (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One ETHPad coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ETHPad has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. ETHPad has a market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $367,871.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00044757 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,988.96 or 0.07447842 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00044400 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ETHPad

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

ETHPad Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHPad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

