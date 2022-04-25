Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Loop Capital from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ETSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Etsy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.05.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $98.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.16. Etsy has a 52-week low of $97.46 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Etsy will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $775,198.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $6,592,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,975 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,348 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,681,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 150,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,476,000 after acquiring an additional 79,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

