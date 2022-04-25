Evogene (TSE:EVGN) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Evogene (TSE:EVGN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Evogene in a research report on Friday.

Evogene is a leading computational biology company focused on revolutionizing product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its broadly applicable Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through the power of Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, has been designed to computationally discover and guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules and genetic elements.

