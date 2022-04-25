Exeedme (XED) Price Hits $0.21

Exeedme (XED) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Exeedme has a market cap of $13.42 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Exeedme

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

