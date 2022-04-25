eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $148,320.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $148,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,725,890.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $143,010.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $150,210.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $154,260.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $151,110.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $168,480.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $196,830.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $184,860.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $195,120.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $201,690.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $14.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.63. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $55.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The company’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPI. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in eXp World during the first quarter valued at $405,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 38.0% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 68,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the first quarter worth about $40,092,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 147,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

