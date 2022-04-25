Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Trading Down 5.9%

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.57 and last traded at $15.57. 3,556 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 500,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XPRO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Expro Group from $20.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expro Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
In related news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPRO. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000.
Expro Group Company Profile (NYSE:XPRO)
Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Expro Group (XPRO)
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.