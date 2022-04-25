Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Trading Down 5.9%

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.57 and last traded at $15.57. 3,556 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 500,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XPRO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Expro Group from $20.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expro Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $295.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.70 million. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 23.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPRO. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

