F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) versus Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Head to Head Analysis

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) and Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

F.N.B. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Arrow Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. F.N.B. pays out 43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arrow Financial pays out 34.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Arrow Financial has increased its dividend for 21 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for F.N.B. and Arrow Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F.N.B. 0 2 4 0 2.67 Arrow Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

F.N.B. presently has a consensus target price of $13.62, suggesting a potential upside of 12.63%. Given F.N.B.’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe F.N.B. is more favorable than Arrow Financial.

Risk and Volatility

F.N.B. has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrow Financial has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.8% of F.N.B. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of Arrow Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of F.N.B. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Arrow Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares F.N.B. and Arrow Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F.N.B. 27.34% 8.06% 1.03% Arrow Financial 33.71% 13.98% 1.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares F.N.B. and Arrow Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F.N.B. $1.34 billion 3.18 $405.00 million $1.10 10.99 Arrow Financial $147.92 million 3.38 $49.86 million $3.09 10.10

F.N.B. has higher revenue and earnings than Arrow Financial. Arrow Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than F.N.B., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About F.N.B. (Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services. The company also provides consumer banking products and services, such as deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending services, and mobile and online banking services; and wealth management services comprising personal and corporate fiduciary services comprising administration of decedent and trust estates; securities brokerage and investment advisory services, mutual funds, and annuities; and commercial and personal insurance, and reinsurance products, as well as mezzanine financing options for small- to medium-sized businesses. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 334 banking offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C., and Virginia. F.N.B. Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Arrow Financial (Get Rating)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects. The company's lending activities also include consumer installment loans to finance personal expenditures, personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and automobile loans; and residential real estate loans, fixed home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit for consumers to finance home improvements, debt consolidation, education, and other uses. In addition, it maintains an indirect lending program; and sells residential real estate loan originations into the secondary market. Further, the company provides retirement planning, trust, and estate administration services for individuals; and pension, profit-sharing, and employee benefit plan administration services for corporations. Additionally, it offers insurance agency services comprising group health care policies and life insurance, and property and casualty insurance products; and investment advisory services to its proprietary mutual funds, as well as holds a real estate investment trust. The company operates in the northeastern region of New York State in Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex, Clinton, Rensselaer, Albany, and Schenectady counties, as well as surrounding areas. It owns 26 branch banking offices; and leases 12 branch banking offices, as well as two residential loan origination offices. Arrow Financial Corporation was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, New York.

