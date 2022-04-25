Fear (FEAR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $258,042.00

Fear (FEAR) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, Fear has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fear has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and $258,042.00 worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fear coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000973 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fear Profile

Fear (CRYPTO:FEAR) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fear using one of the exchanges listed above.

