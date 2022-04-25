Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Holdings Reduced by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,657 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.74. The company had a trading volume of 50,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a PE ratio of 147.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.58.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 276.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

About Fidelity National Information Services (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.