Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at Cormark

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$17.50 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Filo Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Pi Financial upped their price target on Filo Mining from C$13.50 to C$17.15 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Filo Mining from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Filo Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price target on Filo Mining from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of CVE:FIL opened at C$8.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.97. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Filo Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.60 and a 12-month high of C$11.97.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

