Financial Analysis: Sangoma Technologies (SANG) & The Competition

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) is one of 682 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Sangoma Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sangoma Technologies $136.23 million $600,000.00 -74.66 Sangoma Technologies Competitors $1.23 billion $71.90 million -20.10

Sangoma Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sangoma Technologies. Sangoma Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangoma Technologies -4.29% -2.25% -1.57% Sangoma Technologies Competitors 49.62% -28.80% 2.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sangoma Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangoma Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Sangoma Technologies Competitors 174 678 956 20 2.45

Sangoma Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 145.54%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 73.39%. Given Sangoma Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sangoma Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sangoma Technologies peers beat Sangoma Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution. It also provides session border controllers; telephony and media transcoding cards; and open source communications software. The company serves small and medium sized businesses, enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, carriers, and service providers. Sangoma Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

