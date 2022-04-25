Financial Contrast: Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) vs. BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY)

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) and Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BlackSky Technology and Sonic Foundry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackSky Technology N/A -469.15% -77.07% Sonic Foundry 2.76% 25.72% 4.38%

This table compares BlackSky Technology and Sonic Foundry’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackSky Technology $34.08 million 5.66 -$245.64 million N/A N/A Sonic Foundry $35.17 million 0.61 $3.08 million $0.12 19.58

Sonic Foundry has higher revenue and earnings than BlackSky Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BlackSky Technology and Sonic Foundry, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackSky Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Sonic Foundry 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

BlackSky Technology has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonic Foundry has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.9% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.7% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sonic Foundry beats BlackSky Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackSky Technology Inc. provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds. Its products are used in government defense and intelligence; commercial, construction, and industrial; and catastrophe, climate, and environment applications. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Sonic Foundry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonic Foundry, Inc. provides video enterprise solutions and services for the digital-first, distance learning, and corporate communication markets in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Mediasite Video platform that automates to capture, management, delivery, and search of live and on-demand streaming video; and Mediasite Cloud, a Software as a Service solution to host and manage customers' content. It also provides Mediasite Video Capture solutions, including Mediasite Recorder and Recorder Pro that are built-in room appliances used in schedule-based capture and advanced audio/video integration; Mediasite Mobile Recorders, a portable recording devices used to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; Mediasite Mosaic that allows instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices; and Mediasite Catch, a video capture software solution for classrooms. In addition, the company offers Mediasite Video Management and Delivery solutions to manage, search, analyze, publish, and stream video content. It markets its products to educational institutions, corporations, and government entities through reseller networks, direct sales, and partnerships with system integrators. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

