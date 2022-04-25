First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.92.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of First Advantage from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE:FA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.10. 10,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,132. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. First Advantage has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69.

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Advantage will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

