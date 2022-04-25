First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $32.27

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.27 and last traded at $32.34, with a volume of 18 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.66.

FBMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $667.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.44.

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.43 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 29.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

In other news, Director Ted E. Parker bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in First Bancshares by 214.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Bancshares by 96.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Bancshares by 5.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in First Bancshares by 16.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

