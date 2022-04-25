First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $614.15

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $614.15 and last traded at $614.15, with a volume of 34 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $629.21.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $964.00.

The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $702.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $471.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 66.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.49%.

In related news, Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider West Ludwig bought 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $725.86 per share, for a total transaction of $108,879.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,471 shares of company stock valued at $402,090 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

