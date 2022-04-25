First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.24

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.24 and last traded at $21.32, with a volume of 619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.59.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 30.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 20,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 37,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

