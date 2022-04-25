Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $38.46

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.46 and last traded at $38.60, with a volume of 2160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.47.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FBC shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.01. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Flagstar Bancorp ( NYSE:FBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.33 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 22.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.41%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth $561,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 31.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,005,508 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,060,000 after purchasing an additional 239,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

