FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $301.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 55.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,542,000 after purchasing an additional 111,943 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 196.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded down $6.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.88. 497,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,588. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.14. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

