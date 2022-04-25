FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT) Trading Up 0.4%

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $165.60 and last traded at $165.48. Approximately 12,257 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 10,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.84.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILT. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

