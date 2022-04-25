ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Shares Gap Up to $19.96

Shares of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.96, but opened at $20.65. ForgeRock shares last traded at $20.94, with a volume of 1,099 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,851,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after acquiring an additional 997,431 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,930,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,466,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ForgeRock Company Profile (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.