FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 30.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FORM. Citigroup boosted their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. CL King increased their price objective on FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,392. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $50.48.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FormFactor will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $99,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1,348.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 375.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in FormFactor by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 626.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile (Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.