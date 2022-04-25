Freedom Day Solutions LLC Acquires 1,251 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 31.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 248,302 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,618,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $688,622,000 after purchasing an additional 569,211 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,982,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,155,000 after purchasing an additional 30,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,556,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $592,604,000 after purchasing an additional 237,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,249. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.58.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Barclays raised their price target on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,557.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,401 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

