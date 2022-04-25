Freedom Day Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 546.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ball from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.33.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.86 per share, with a total value of $601,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.55 per share, for a total transaction of $116,519.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLL traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.85. The company had a trading volume of 21,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,732. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

