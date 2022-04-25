Freedom Day Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 36,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 67,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,856,000 after buying an additional 7,169 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 50,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,924. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $94.64 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.98.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

