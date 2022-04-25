Freedom Day Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 236,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Zoetis by 58.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 254,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,385,000 after purchasing an additional 93,548 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $433,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $10,158,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.78.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,455 shares of company stock worth $9,607,544 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS traded down $4.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.06. The stock had a trading volume of 44,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.88. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.22 and a twelve month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Zoetis Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.