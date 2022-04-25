Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 1,037 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC cut its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 1.1% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,583,000 after buying an additional 8,786,406 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,785 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,319,000 after buying an additional 1,229,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,808.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,197,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,595,000 after buying an additional 1,135,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.71.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.26. 329,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,256,453. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $80.75 and a 52-week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,539.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,990 shares of company stock worth $5,563,298. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

