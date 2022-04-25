Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 146 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Watsco comprises about 1.4% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 75.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.29.

NYSE:WSO traded down $7.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $283.08. 1,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,927. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.01. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.85. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.50 and a 12-month high of $318.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 71.84%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

