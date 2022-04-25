Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 258 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ITW traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $200.44. 13,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.25 and a 1 year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.50.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

