Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 366 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,893 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 1.3% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Edward Jones raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.95.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded down $4.84 on Monday, reaching $438.45. 36,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,634. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $124.00 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $556.65. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.66 and a 52-week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

