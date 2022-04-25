Freedom Day Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,514 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,852,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,913,000 after purchasing an additional 572,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,049,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,798,000 after purchasing an additional 555,907 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,959,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,069,000 after purchasing an additional 539,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 532.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 497,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,118,000 after buying an additional 419,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $248.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,144. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.81. The stock has a market cap of $132.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.24 and its 200-day moving average is $224.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.24.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.