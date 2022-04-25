Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Stock Price Up 2%

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 79.84 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 76 ($0.97). 152,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 251% from the average session volume of 43,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.50 ($0.95).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 72.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £86.00 million and a P/E ratio of 47.50.

Get Frenkel Topping Group alerts:

Frenkel Topping Group Company Profile (LON:FEN)

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frenkel Topping Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frenkel Topping Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.