FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

FCN stock opened at $167.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $131.50 and a one year high of $170.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.53.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $676.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.88 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 15.84%. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $146,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $616,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,262,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,164,000 after buying an additional 1,357,778 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,204,000 after purchasing an additional 68,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 926,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,117,000 after purchasing an additional 38,399 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,260,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 744,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,198,000 after buying an additional 95,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

