fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.39

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 270920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

The firm has a market cap of $685.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 3.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $1,220,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in fuboTV by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 30.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 40.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

