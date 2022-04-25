FUNToken (FUN) Achieves Market Cap of $117.36 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last week, FUNToken has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. FUNToken has a total market cap of $117.36 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUN is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars.

