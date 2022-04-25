Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.57

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 56979 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

GAU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$0.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$1.20 to C$0.90 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.20 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 23.33 and a quick ratio of 23.04. The firm has a market cap of C$130.47 million and a PE ratio of -1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.88.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

