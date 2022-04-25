Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 80 ($1.04) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GEMD. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.30) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

Shares of GEMD opened at GBX 66 ($0.86) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 53.56. The company has a market capitalization of £92.75 million and a P/E ratio of 8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.32. Gem Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42.36 ($0.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 79.40 ($1.03).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Gem Diamonds’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. Gem Diamonds’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

About Gem Diamonds (Get Rating)

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.