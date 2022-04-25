Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Trading 2.8% Higher

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.97. 119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,718,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on GENI. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.65.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 225.61% and a negative return on equity of 52.87%. The business had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

