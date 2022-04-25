GlobalBoost-Y Trading Up 13.6% This Week (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $220,857.96 and $223.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,554.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.69 or 0.07436119 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.76 or 0.00258308 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $315.61 or 0.00778234 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00014670 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $253.68 or 0.00625520 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00083048 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006761 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.99 or 0.00406836 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

