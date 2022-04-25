Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Receives $84.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.29.

GMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE GMED traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.14. The company had a trading volume of 972,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,052. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.32. Globus Medical has a one year low of $62.39 and a one year high of $84.23.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $250.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.93 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $2,457,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 601,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,917,488.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $188,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,143. 24.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,156,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $155,732,000 after purchasing an additional 39,942 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,757,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $126,908,000 after purchasing an additional 123,500 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 22.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,578,000 after buying an additional 278,833 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 4.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,530,920 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,299,000 after buying an additional 59,056 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,356,000 after buying an additional 275,596 shares during the period. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

